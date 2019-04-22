Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 464.4% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 644.9% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $62.07.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $52,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $153,290. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PFG shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/principal-financial-group-inc-pfg-shares-sold-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.