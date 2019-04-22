Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $624,000 Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (USFD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,360 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 635.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

NYSE USFD opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.53. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 24,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $824,088.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,299.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Rickard sold 8,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $297,903.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,117,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,460 shares of company stock worth $1,506,491. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/principal-financial-group-inc-has-624000-holdings-in-us-foods-holding-corp-usfd.html.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.