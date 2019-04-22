Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,063 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,298.5% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $30.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0734 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

