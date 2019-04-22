Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.
PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.
See Also: Mutual Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.