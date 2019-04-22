Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.88.

PBH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Desjardins lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,188. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.40 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.