Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 1,178 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the first quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Peuch Olivier Le sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLB. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schlumberger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $75.43. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

