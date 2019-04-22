PolyOne (POL) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne (NYSE:POL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $36.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for PolyOne’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POL. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of PolyOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They set a buy rating and a $32.40 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PolyOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE POL opened at $28.56 on Thursday. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PolyOne will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 328.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PolyOne during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

