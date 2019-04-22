Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 54,434,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,841 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,270,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,165,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,657 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,338,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $805,879,000 after purchasing an additional 415,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,951,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,079,000 after acquiring an additional 750,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,411,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total transaction of $174,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,143.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Duke Energy stock opened at $89.14 on Monday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The firm has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

