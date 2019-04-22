Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,012 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.06 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Honeywell International to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.32.

HON opened at $169.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.63 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 4,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.75, for a total transaction of $629,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 73,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.30, for a total value of $11,318,213.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,139,421.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

