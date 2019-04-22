Pinnacle Bank Takes Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,618 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after buying an additional 148,974 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,161,401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,091,082,000 after buying an additional 1,022,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,959,479 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,029,110,000 after buying an additional 3,340,653 shares in the last quarter. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,683.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $64,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,395,063 in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $54.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Standpoint Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.69 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barclays downgraded Oracle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

