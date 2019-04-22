Pinnacle Bank Has $936,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18,524.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,738,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,563,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,317,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,134,698 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $709,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201,086 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Union Pacific by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,449,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,646.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,370,614 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $189,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $176.66 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $126.37 and a one year high of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 150,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,496,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,141,259.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

