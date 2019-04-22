Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 118,890,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,865,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 18,204,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $100.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total value of $4,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $84.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.41%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

