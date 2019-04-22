Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stake Decreased by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 731,495 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Pfizer by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.61.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 38,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,598,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,443,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $642,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,493.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 332,526 shares of company stock worth $14,346,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $46.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

