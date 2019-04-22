Perkins Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 632.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

EXPD traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,095. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 4,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $346,400.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $340,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/perkins-capital-management-inc-decreases-position-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.