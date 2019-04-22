PepsiCo (PEP) PT Raised to $135.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PEP. Macquarie upgraded PepsiCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Gabelli reiterated a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $127.09 on Thursday. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $128.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 65.12% and a net margin of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.55%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Vivek Sankaran sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,599,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 460.0% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

