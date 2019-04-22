Pentair PLC (PNR) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 56.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $278,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pentair by 55.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,209,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,449,000 after purchasing an additional 432,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pentair during the third quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Pentair stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair PLC has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $72.96.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $689.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.82 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 10.13%. Pentair’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, COO Karl R. Frykman sold 10,241 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $422,748.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,002.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,435 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $109,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,942 shares of company stock valued at $543,730 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “Pentair PLC (PNR) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/pentair-plc-pnr-shares-sold-by-oakbrook-investments-llc.html.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.