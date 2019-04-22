Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPY. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,945 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 259.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,329,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,401,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,166 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,799 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 532.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 1,255,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPY opened at $290.02 on Monday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $4.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/penobscot-investment-management-company-inc-has-4-35-million-holdings-in-spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy.html.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.