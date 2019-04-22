Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

NYSE BCE opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. BCE had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 87.82%.

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/pennsylvania-trust-co-takes-position-in-bce-inc-bce.html.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.