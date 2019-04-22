Pennsylvania Trust Co Takes Position in BCE Inc. (BCE)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BCE opened at $45.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.46. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.604 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 87.82%.
BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “average” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of BCE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.
