Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 14,103 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,103 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after buying an additional 237,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,236,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,070,312,000 after purchasing an additional 237,329 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $827,774,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,306,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,164,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,564,000 after purchasing an additional 134,749 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 4,660 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $424,246.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,585 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.17, for a total value of $326,844.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,693 shares in the company, valued at $701,370.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $1,258,210. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.17.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $98.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.92. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $104.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/pennsylvania-trust-co-sells-14103-shares-of-microchip-technology-inc-mchp.html.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.