Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases New Position in Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roger Fradin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $510,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 26,452 shares of company stock worth $541,562 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 target price on Resideo Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of REZI opened at $20.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.36. Resideo Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

