Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,725 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

NYSE IVZ opened at $21.53 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Invesco had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,725 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/pennsylvania-trust-co-buys-shares-of-3725-invesco-ltd-ivz.html.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.