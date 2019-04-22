Pennsylvania Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,725 Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE IVZ opened at $21.53 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $19.00 price target on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Invesco in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.
In other Invesco news, Director Rod Canion purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.89 per share, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,279.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco purchased 425,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,123,401.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 455,531 shares of company stock worth $1,680,902 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
