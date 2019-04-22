Pearson PLC (PSO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,486 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Pearson worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pearson by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pearson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.89 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Pearson stock opened at $10.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Pearson PLC has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1715 dividend. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

WARNING: “Pearson PLC (PSO) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/pearson-plc-pso-shares-bought-by-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

Pearson Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.