pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 120,177 shares of the wireless provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in pdvWireless were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in pdvWireless by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,022 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in pdvWireless by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,296 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in pdvWireless by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,136 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in pdvWireless by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 31,228 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in pdvWireless by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,428 shares of the wireless provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDVW opened at $37.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $545.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 0.53. pdvWireless Inc has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $48.39.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 8th. The wireless provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. pdvWireless had a negative return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 591.27%. Analysts expect that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised pdvWireless from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. pdvWireless has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

pdvWireless Profile

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

