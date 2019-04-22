PDL BioPharma Inc (PDLI) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 595,531 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.50% of PDL BioPharma worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of PDL BioPharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,613,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 98,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,586,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,502,000 after buying an additional 71,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in PDL BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 680,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PDL BioPharma by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares during the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDLI. ValuEngine lowered PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDL BioPharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDL BioPharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of PDL BioPharma stock opened at $3.58 on Monday. PDL BioPharma Inc has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.50.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. PDL BioPharma had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

