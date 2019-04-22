Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL) Stake Boosted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 126,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 289,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 6,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.63.

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $2,943,840.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary J. Marino sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $183,768.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $107.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 59.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

