Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after acquiring an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,348,359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $675,778,000 after acquiring an additional 93,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,212,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,876 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,610 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,566,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 625,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 201,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

PAYC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $188.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.82. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total transaction of $4,349,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $471,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,973 shares of company stock valued at $7,387,222 over the last 90 days. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/paycom-software-inc-payc-shares-sold-by-principal-financial-group-inc.html.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.