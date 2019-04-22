Patricia Ann Dirks Sells 6,502 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 6,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $318,598.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Ann Dirks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sleep Number alerts:

On Friday, April 12th, Patricia Ann Dirks sold 3,422 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $166,822.50.

On Friday, February 15th, Patricia Ann Dirks sold 10,805 shares of Sleep Number stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $460,401.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $39.16 on Monday. Sleep Number Corp has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 92.30%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNBR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,761.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2,577.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 1,045.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 5,961 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Patricia Ann Dirks Sells 6,502 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (SNBR) Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/patricia-ann-dirks-sells-6502-shares-of-sleep-number-corp-snbr-stock.html.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.