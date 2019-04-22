Parnassus Investments CA Has $780.06 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Parnassus Investments CA trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,114,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 106,360 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.4% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $780,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 22,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,527 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,091 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $97.68 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a market cap of $197.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $4,253,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $227,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $4,708,940 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

