Pareto Network Trading 32.7% Lower Over Last Week (PARETO)

Pareto Network (CURRENCY:PARETO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. In the last week, Pareto Network has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Pareto Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Kucoin. Pareto Network has a total market cap of $447,761.00 and approximately $2,556.00 worth of Pareto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $606.83 or 0.11243200 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00045556 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Pareto Network Profile

Pareto Network is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Pareto Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,337,840 tokens. Pareto Network’s official Twitter account is @ParetoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pareto Network is blog.pareto.network . Pareto Network’s official website is pareto.network . The Reddit community for Pareto Network is /r/ParetoNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pareto Network

Pareto Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, Kucoin and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pareto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pareto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pareto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

