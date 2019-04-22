Pandacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Pandacoin has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pandacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BX Thailand and YoBit. Pandacoin has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $26.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pandacoin alerts:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin (CRYPTO:PND) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pandacoin is pandacoin.tech

Buying and Selling Pandacoin

Pandacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pandacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pandacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.