Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.81 and last traded at $38.75. 636,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 573,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wedbush set a $91.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 133.62, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.21. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $95.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Kronenfeld acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $66,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,524.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,641,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,976,000 after purchasing an additional 243,213 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,120,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 933,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,161,000 after purchasing an additional 131,532 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Pacira Biosciences by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 600,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,830,000 after purchasing an additional 318,601 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to surgeons and anesthesiologists in the United States. The company develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology, primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers.

