Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC Lowers Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,345 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.0% of Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 193,168.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,741,949 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,095,693,000 after purchasing an additional 104,687,754 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 33,285,440 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,619,337,000 after purchasing an additional 558,313 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,312,087 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,134,133,000 after purchasing an additional 230,344 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 11.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,099,819 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $977,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,952 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 16,278,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $791,952,000 after purchasing an additional 482,109 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.40 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $57.53. The firm has a market cap of $271.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total transaction of $744,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,914.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $3,619,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420,696 shares in the company, valued at $21,749,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $5,926,000. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Cisco Systems to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.09.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/osborn-williams-donohoe-llc-lowers-stake-in-cisco-systems-inc-csco.html.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.