Orion Group Holdings Inc (ORN) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,432,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Orion Group worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Group in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORN. TheStreet cut Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Orion Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orion Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

NYSE ORN opened at $2.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.09. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.20 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. Equities analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Orion Group Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

