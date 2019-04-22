Opus Price Reaches $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. One Opus token can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Opus has a market cap of $520,936.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00460461 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002138 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.01108937 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00205879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001563 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

