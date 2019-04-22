OneRoot Network (RNT) One Day Volume Tops $4.92 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. One OneRoot Network token can currently be bought for $0.0629 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $4.92 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $608.03 or 0.11477202 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000956 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00023420 BTC.

About OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,184,929 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en . OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

