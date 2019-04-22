OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.46 million. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OMF opened at $33.42 on Monday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.51.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/onemain-omf-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OneMain from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.