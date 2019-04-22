OneMain (OMF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.
OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.46 million. On average, analysts expect OneMain to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of OMF opened at $33.42 on Monday. OneMain has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.51.
OneMain Company Profile
OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.