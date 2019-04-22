Omnicell (OMCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Omnicell to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Omnicell has set its Q1 guidance at $0.38 to $0.43 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.40 to $2.60 EPS.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $211.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Omnicell to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Omnicell alerts:

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $71.38 on Monday. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $86.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BidaskClub cut Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $59,152.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Randall A. Lipps sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $1,710,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 194,793 shares in the company, valued at $16,662,593.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,982 shares of company stock worth $7,389,181. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/omnicell-omcl-set-to-announce-earnings-on-thursday.html.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.