Omni Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Omni has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $1,563.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $3.37 or 0.00063498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.01455624 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00138344 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002689 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,348 coins and its circulating supply is 562,032 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.