Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) & Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Head to Head Comparison

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Caretrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $881.68 million 8.28 $281.58 million $3.04 11.75 Caretrust REIT $156.94 million 13.26 $57.92 million $1.28 18.27

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Caretrust REIT. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caretrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caretrust REIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Caretrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 31.94% 7.37% 3.26% Caretrust REIT 36.91% 8.52% 4.67%

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Caretrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Caretrust REIT pays out 70.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Caretrust REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Omega Healthcare Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Omega Healthcare Investors and Caretrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 3 0 2.38 Caretrust REIT 0 1 5 1 3.00

Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus target price of $36.05, indicating a potential upside of 0.90%. Caretrust REIT has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.22%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than Caretrust REIT.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Caretrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Caretrust REIT beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

