Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $776,000 Position in L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLL. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in L3 Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3 Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

L3 Technologies stock opened at $214.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. L3 Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $158.76 and a 12-month high of $223.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. L3 Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total value of $1,529,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of L3 Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. L3 Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

L3 Technologies Profile

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aircraft sustainment, simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) Systems; Communications and Networked Systems (C&NS); and Electronic Systems.

