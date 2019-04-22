NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $89,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.
In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.
NVIDIA Company Profile
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.
