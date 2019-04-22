NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Holdings Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of NVIDIA worth $89,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $186.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $124.46 and a 1-year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,779,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,029 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,385. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA to a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.46.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

