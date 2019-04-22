NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Receives $95.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of NV5 Global from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

In other news, Director William D. Pruitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, for a total transaction of $120,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,965.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $2,394,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,864,871.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $3,017,090 in the last 90 days. 25.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVEE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,770. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $96.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $115.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

