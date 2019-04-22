Numeraire 24 Hour Volume Hits $22,501.00 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. In the last week, Numeraire has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be bought for $8.82 or 0.00167507 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market cap of $11.90 million and approximately $22,501.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00449169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002126 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.25 or 0.01067905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00199109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00001491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire launched on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

