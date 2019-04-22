Nucor (NUE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nucor to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nucor stock opened at $57.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. Nucor has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.00%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.56.

In other Nucor news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 87,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $5,293,841.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

