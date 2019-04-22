NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of ASX NWH opened at A$2.81 ($1.99) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38. NRW has a 12-month low of A$1.16 ($0.82) and a 12-month high of A$2.75 ($1.95).

Get NRW alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/22/nrw-holdings-limited-nwh-to-go-ex-dividend-on-april-23rd.html.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides civil and mining contracting, urban development, and drilling and blasting services in Australia. It operates through three business segments: Civil, Mining, and Drill & Blast. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential projects.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.