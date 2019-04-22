Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 113,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 40,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

