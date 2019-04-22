Norma Group SE (NOEJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Norma Group SE (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €55.54 ($64.58).

NOEJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. HSBC set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Norma Group stock opened at €47.22 ($54.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38. Norma Group has a 52-week low of €40.44 ($47.02) and a 52-week high of €70.15 ($81.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.24.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

