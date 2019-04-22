Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 2,358,625 Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,358,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,704,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.03% of Viavi Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,077,368 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 176,819 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,837,657 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,518,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 540,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Viavi Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 4,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $63,924.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,915 shares of company stock valued at $91,685. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

