Norges Bank Invests $24.11 Million in Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 914,078 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,114,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.18% of Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $4,238,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,507,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,155,000 after buying an additional 251,377 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,006,000 after buying an additional 90,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. CIBC downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $37.71 on Monday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.15 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

