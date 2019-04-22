Norges Bank Invests $23.36 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (DRH)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,572,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,362,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.24% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after buying an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,517,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,814,000 after buying an additional 703,803 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 602,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 359,588 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

DRH opened at $10.78 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

