NN, Inc. (NNBR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in NN were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NN by 11,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NN by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,378,000 after buying an additional 24,156 shares during the period.

NN stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NN, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.60.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $199.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. NN had a negative net margin of 34.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NN in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NN from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

